GEBE utility relief pilot assists 238 households, Cg. 70,650 monthly | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug.

PHILIPSBURG–A total of Cg. 70,650 has been applied to utility bills, while an average of 238 households per month received support under the NV GEBE Utility Relief Pilot Programme during its first three months, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richinel Brug has announced.

Presenting the first quarterly update, the Minister highlighted the early impact of the programme, which was launched in December 2025 to reduce the financial burden of electricity and water cost for vulnerable households. The Ministry’s Q1 statistics, covering December 2025 through February 2026, show that the initiative has already provided consistent and measurable relief to hundreds of families.

According to the update, the programme initially focused on assisting existing Social Services clients while its operational framework was being established. By January 2026, it expanded to include an open application process, allowing members of the wider public to apply for assistance.

“The goal of this pilot programme is simple,” Minister Brug stated. “We want to ensure that the most vulnerable households in St. Maarten receive meaningful support when it comes to essential services like electricity and water. Access to utilities should never become an overwhelming financial burden for families who are already struggling.”

The Ministry reported a 95% approval rate for new applications received during the quarter, indicating that the programme is successfully reaching individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

However, the data also points to gaps in utilisation. Despite steady participation, only 47.1% of the available monthly budget has been used, suggesting that more eligible residents could benefit from the programme. The Minister is encouraging persons, especially during this period, to register for relief.

Minister Brug said the Ministry will focus on expanding awareness and addressing barriers that may be preventing eligible households from applying.

“One of the main challenges we are seeing is that many residents carry high outstanding balances with NV GEBE, which makes it difficult for them to enter into formal payment arrangements. We are actively exploring mechanisms that can help residents overcome this barrier so they can access the available relief.”

The Ministry also plans to launch targeted outreach initiatives in the coming months to increase awareness and improve access to the programme.

Minister Brug said the government is committed to supporting vulnerable households and maintaining transparency on the programme’s progress, particularly as global conflicts and international instability continue to impact the cost of living, including rising prices for fuel, energy, and essential goods.

“This pilot programme is about providing practical relief where it is needed most. We will continue to monitor its impact closely and make the necessary adjustments to ensure it delivers real benefits to the people of St. Maarten.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-utility-relief-pilot-assists-238-households-cg-70-650-monthly