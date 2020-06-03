GEBE will be resuming disconnections June 30 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE will resume its disconnection of clients for outstanding bills as of June 30, the company said in a public notice.

The company announced in late March that it would not be disconnecting its consumers’ light and water “for the time being” and indicated that in an effort to alleviate the burden on households and businesses in the midst of the global coronavirus COVID-19 crisis, it would be granting consumers across the board six months’ relief in the form of a lower fuel clause.

Many consumers have complained that they have not seen any relief in their bills and have blamed the company for sending them exorbitant bills due to a calculation error that puts them in a higher tariff bracket as a result of two months’ bills being clumped together. The company has maintained that the relief had been applied.

GEBE said in its recent notice that the disconnection of water and electricity meters will resume on June 30. The company said it is providing its customers with the option of making payment arrangements during this month of June if they are experiencing difficulty paying their bills. “We advise you to visit our Customer Care Department at either of our two locations for a payment plan.”

The Customer Care Department can be reached via email at customercare@nvgebe.com or for an appointment for via tel. 546-1100, 546-1160, 546-1112, 546-1113 or 545-2259.

GEBE said that once someone has signed up for a payment plan, they will be paying their regular monthly invoice in addition to the instalment agreed on.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-will-be-resuming-disconnections-june-30