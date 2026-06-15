GEBE’s new Temporary Manager pledges greater transparency, focus on rebuilding public trust | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE’s new Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell.

PHILIPSBURG– Rebuilding trust with customers and strengthening the relationship between NV GEBE and the community will remain among the utility company's highest priorities, Temporary Manager Iris Arrindell said in a message outlining the company's path forward.

In a message issued on her first day in the position, Arrindell acknowledged that a gap has emerged between NV GEBE and the people it serves and said addressing that reality is essential as the company moves ahead. Arrindell took over the post of Temporary Manager following the departure of Thomas Roggendorf, whose last day in office was Friday.

"We've listened carefully to the concerns, frustrations, and expectations from our customers and the wider community. It is imperative for us to bridge the gap that has emerged between NV GEBE and the people we serve. Acknowledging this reality is the first step toward addressing it."

She said the company intends to strengthen transparency, accountability, communication and customer service as part of its efforts to restore confidence.

"As we move forward, it is imperative that we bridge that gap through transparency, accountability, open communication, and a renewed focus on customer service."

According to Arrindell, rebuilding trust will take time but remains a key objective for the utility company.

"Rebuilding trust will not happen overnight, but it will remain one of our highest priorities. We are committed not only to restoring confidence in our organization but also strengthening the relationship we have with our customers and our community."

Arrindell also reflected on NV GEBE's more than 65-year history of providing electricity and water services to the country.

"For more than 65 years, NV GEBE has been a household name and an integral part of the fabric of St. Maarten. Through periods of growth, times of hardship, and moments of uncertainty, we remained steadfast in our mission: to provide the people of this country with reliable water and electricity services."

She noted that the company's history has included both successes and challenges, but said its commitment to providing essential services has remained unchanged.

"Our journey has not been without challenges. We have experienced successes and setbacks, yet our commitment has never wavered."

Arrindell praised the efforts of the utility's employees, saying they continue to work through operational difficulties, natural disasters and other challenges to ensure service continuity and the company's long-term sustainability.

"Whether faced with operational difficulties, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances, the dedicated men and women of NV GEBE continue to work tirelessly to ensure the continuity of these essential services and the long-term sustainability of our company."

Addressing employees directly, Arrindell called for their continued support during what she described as a period of renewal. "To the employees of NV GEBE, I ask for your continued dedication, professionalism, and support during this period of renewal."

She said every employee plays an important role in determining the future direction of the company. "Each of you plays a vital role in shaping the future of this organization. The manner in which we serve, communicate, and respond reflects who we are as a company."

Arrindell expressed confidence that the utility can move beyond past challenges and emerge stronger. "Together, we can move beyond the challenges of the past and build a stronger, more responsive, and more resilient NV GEBE for generations to come."

She concluded by calling on employees and the community to work together in the interest of St. Maarten. "Let us move forward together, with humility, determination, and a shared commitment to serving St. Maarten."

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gebe-s-new-temporary-manager-pledges-greater-transparency-focus-on-rebuilding-public-trust