Gendarme injured by reckless joy riders | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A Gendarme was seriously injured by a motor-cross bike in Marigot at 6:45pm Sunday and was transported to hospital.

The Gendarmerie confirmed that it had implemented controls due to an increase in recent days of armed robberies, and against joy riders on scooters and motorbikes. The Gendarmerie said around 30 two-wheeled vehicles were involved in a “mass rodeo” and were riding the wrong way on Rue de Hollande towards the Bellevue roundabout.

The injured Gendarme was one of four posted at the roundabout. The suspect who hit the Gendarme continued with the group as they rode towards the Dutch side. The suspect had not been arrested by press time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarme-injured-by-reckless-joy-riders