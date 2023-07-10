Gendarmerie confirms one dead in Grand Case brawl | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie confirmed an individual was shot dead by gunfire during what a taxi driver described as a “massive fight” among young people on the Grand Case Boulevard close to the Love Hotel on Sunday night at around 8:00.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding and leading up to the shooting is on-going. No further information was given, or if there were any other victims. To date the Gendarmerie has not said if there has been any arrests.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarmerie-confirms-one-dead-in-grand-case-brawl