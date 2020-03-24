Gendarmerie steps up controls, fines issued for 165 violations | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie warned in a communique Monday that controls on movement throughout the French side are intensifying and fines will be increased for offenders and repeat offenders.

Movement on the French side is prohibited under strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, unless in possession of one of two waiver documents that permit movement for a specific purpose.

Since introduction of the national measures, the Gendarmerie has been controlling vehicles, pedestrians and shops in the territory to ensure compliance. Some 2,344 people, 2,254 vehicles and 107 shops have been controlled, from which 165 fines were issued. Controls apply to anyone moving around on the French territory.

The penalty for a first offence of not following the containment rules is 135 euros. This will increase to 1,500 euros for a repeat offence within 15 days. In the event four offences are committed within 30 days this is punishable by a fine of 3,700 euros and six months in prison.

The waiver documents in French or English can be downloaded from the website and Facebook page of the Préfecture of St. Martin and St. Barths. People who do not have a printer can copy this certificate by hand. A new form must be filled in each time you want to leave your house. Proof of professional travel must be stamped and signed by the employer. The professional waiver document is valid only for professional trips and only needs to be filled in once. It has a limited period of validity.

The document must be filled in properly with the company’s stamp, otherwise it is not valid. Waiver documents and ID must be presented at check points.

