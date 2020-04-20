Gendarmerie vehicle ends up in ditch during chase, but suspect caught later | THE DAILY HERALD

A Gendarmerie patrol vehicle landed in a flooded ditch in Grand Case on Sunday after a chase.



MARIGOT–A Gendarmerie patrol vehicle unexpectedly ended up in a ditch on the side of the RN7 in Grand Case around 2:00pm Sunday after attempting to block the path of a motorbike rider trying to evade arrest.

The two Gendarmes in the vehicle were not hurt and the car was not damaged, Capitaine Arnaud Gerard said.

The dispatch centre had received a call from the owner of a motorbike that had been stolen a month ago. The owner reported he had just seen his motorbike being ridden by someone and gave the location and description of the bike.

A patrol was immediately sent to the location in the vicinity of Elie Gibbs School to investigate and confronted the motorbike rider. The ensuing manoeuvring between motorbike and patrol vehicle caused the Gendarmerie vehicle to land in the ditch.

Two more patrol vehicles were immediately dispatched to continue the chase and the suspect was apprehended a short time later.

