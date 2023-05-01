Gendarmes arrest three suspected of trafficking electronic equipment | THE DAILY HERALD

Three persons were arrested Saturday in the vicinity of McDonald’s in Marigot suspected of trafficking electronics.

MARIGOT–In the context of an investigation opened at the Hope Estate Gendarmerie sub-station for the theft of electronic equipment, detectives were able to identify a group.

Based on the information obtained during this investigation, a discreet surveillance operation was mounted Saturday in the vicinity of the McDonald’s Restaurant where three people, suspected of participating in this traffic, were arrested and placed in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarmes-arrest-three-suspected-of-trafficking-electronic-equipment