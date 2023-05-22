Gendarmes intercept vehicle, two arrested | THE DAILY HERALD

A screen grab from video footage contributed shows Gendarmes with guns drawn intercepting a vehicle in La Savane on Friday afternoon.



MARIGOT–Armed Gendarmes intercepted a vehicle on the RN7 in La Savane at 4:00pm Friday and arrested two occupants. The arrest was based on a dispute that had broken out among several individuals in French Quarter earlier where threats were made.

These elements were brought to the attention of the Gendarmes who, with the information obtained, located the targeted vehicle, intercepted it and proceeded to arrest the two occupants who were likely to have participated in the events. The investigation is underway to determine the responsibilities of each.

Video footage of the incident was quite dramatic, as cars were travelling both ways on the road at the time. However, the Gendarmerie said it was not related to the incident at the Cadisco gas station in Cul-de-Sac at 8:30am Thursday where Gendarmes were informed of gunshots.

An individual had pulled up at the gas station to fill up his scooter when another individual arrived in a car and drew up alongside the scooter. For reasons unknown at this stage, an argument ensued between the two individuals who then came to blows, which led to both protagonists pulling out handguns and an exchange of fire taking place. According the Gendarmerie’s knowledge, there were no injuries from the shooting and the two individuals went their separate ways.

The incidents that took place on both days are under investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarmes-intercept-vehicle-two-arrested