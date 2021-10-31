Gendarmes intervene again to save victim from drowning | THE DAILY HERALD

Beach-goers and Gendarmes tending to the swimmer before the pompiers arrived.

MARIGOT–Gendarmes on a regular patrol in Lowlands on Sunday once again intervened to save a swimmer from drowning in rough seas.

A patrol composed of two mobile Gendarmes and a female Marigot Brigade officer passed by Baie Rouge beach around 4:15pm. When they arrived, they noticed a person in difficulty in the water who could not reach the beach because of the swell.

The man was exhausted and in danger of drowning. Two individuals wanted to help, but were unable to do so. Immediately, the two Gendarmes dropped their weapon belts, jumped into the sea and brought the victim back to the beach.

The adjutant of the brigade contacted the emergency services during this time. Two tourists present on site also assisted the Gendarmes. The victim was treated on the beach by the firemen (pompiers) and taken to the hospital. His life is not in danger.

“Once again, the heroic action of the Gendarmes and assistance of two citizens prevented a tragedy,” said Lieutenant Colonel Wintzer-Wehekind. “It is worth remembering that sea conditions are particularly unfavourable in this period on Baie Rouge and extra caution is required.”

A witness said the man was on holiday with his wife and three children. Someone from the beach who was a strong swimmer also swam out to try to rescue the man just before Gendarmes arrived.

Only a few days ago two Gendarmes saved a woman from drowning at the same beach.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarmes-intervene-again-to-save-victim-from-drowning