Gendarmes investigate two armed robberies | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Best Price mini-market in French Quarter was victim of an armed robbery at 11:10am Monday, the Gendarmerie disclosed.

The perpetrator was wearing a red long-sleeved T-shirt, a blue balaclava, red sneakers, and brandishing a sawn-off shotgun.

He demanded that the cashier hand over the money from the till, but the latter panicked and fled leaving the thief free to help himself to approximately 200 euros before escaping on foot.

Then, at the beginning of the afternoon, Ume Supermarket in Concordia was robbed by the same individual, according to the Gendarmerie, and around 300 euros was stolen.

In both incidents there were no injuries.

The Gendarmerie has opened an investigation. No arrests had been made by press time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gendarmes-investigate-two-armed-robberies