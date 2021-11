MARIGOT—Gendarmes and the Fire Department reacted swiftly from around 5:00am Monday to remove barricades erected and set on fire at the Agrément roundabout.

By 6:00am Lieutenant Colonel Wintzer-Wehekind reported traffic circulation had been restored. No force was used, and there were no injuries.

