General Audit Chamber says road tax used for general expenditure | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–While the funds government collects from the payment of motor vehicle tax (road tax) is supposed to be placed in a Road Fund, in practice the money flows into government’s general coffers and is used for general government expenditures, the General Audit Chamber says in its latest report.

The General Audit Chamber on May 16, submitted the report entitled “Audit into the allocation of Motor vehicle tax” to Parliament.

Motor vehicle tax, or road tax, is a yearly levy paid to use motorized vehicles on public roads. The Audit Chamber said in 2021, government collected 10.3 million guilders in road tax payments. One third of this money, the Chamber said, was spent for different infrastructure elements. “By law, the money collected from road tax is supposed to be placed in a Road Fund. However, in practice, the money flows to the government’s general coffers and is used for general government expenditures,’ stated the Chamber.

In its report, the General Audit Chamber highlights the importance of having a structural multi-annual plan with defined infrastructural improvements and which includes new investments.

The report is published in both English and Dutch and is available on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/general-audit-chamber-says-road-tax-used-for-general-expenditure