General Audit Chamber voted onto CAROSAI Executive Board | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Sandra Stephens-Malcolm (Turks and Caicos Islands); Terrance Bastiaan (The Bahamas); Xiomara Williams-Croes (Aruba); Deodat Sharma (Guyana); Alphons Gumbs (St. Maarten) and Sue Winspear (Cayman Islands). Missing is Pamela Monroe-Ellis.

PHILIPSBURG–General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten Chairperson Alphons Gumbs has been voted in as one of the new members in the Caribbean Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions CAROSAI Executive Board, by a vast majority of votes.

He was voted in during the CAROSAI Congress XII held in Aruba from May 15 to May 20. This is the first time the General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten is represented in the board of CAROSAI.

CAROSAI is the international umbrella organisation for audit institutions consisting of 23 member states in the Caribbean region. The function of CAROSAI is to provide the opportunity for its members to exchange ideas and experiences in the field of public sector auditing. During “fruitful meetings, workshops, master classes and organizational matters on topics related to auditing,” Gumbs was voted in as one of the new members.

As host, Aruba takes over the position of Chair of the Executive Board from the Court of Audit of Guyana. The Executive Board is responsible for the strategic outline and development of CAROSAI for the years 2022-2025. The General Audit Chamber of St. Maarten was represented at the meeting by its board members Gumbs, Mandy-Daal-Offringa, Sheryl Peterson and Secretary General Keith de Jong. The General Audit Chamber congratulates the Court of Audit of Aruba for taking up the position of Chair, and thanks them for hosting the “successful event.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/general-audit-chamber-voted-onto-carosai-executive-board