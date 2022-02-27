Generation Hope Party presents programme for 2022 elections | THE DAILY HERALD

Generation Hope 2022 candidate Jules Charville speaking at the presentation of the party’s programme.

MARIGOT–President of Generation Hope and candidate for the upcoming Territorial Council elections on March 20 and 27 Jules Charville presented the party’s programme at a gathering in the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are all unanimous on one observation: that the outgoing president’s mandate comes down to failures and missed opportunities. He has been the president of division and the crash of St. Martin,” Charville said in his speech. “But we have the opportunity to put an end to all of this on March 20 by voting in confidence for the success of St. Martin, by choosing Generation Hope 2022. It’s time to turn the page and bring St. Martin into the era of maturity, success and, above all, trust.”

Charville said that compared to the recovery of other islands, St. Martin is still suffering the consequences of Hurricane Irma because of a lack of leadership and empathy and disinterest in the people of St. Martin and the most vulnerable.

“The lack of a working method robbed this Collectivité of being a real asset of resilience and success,” he said, adding that he is committed to reuniting the territory, giving it direction and rebuilding trust.

According to Charville, the link between inhabitants, the Collectivité and the State is broken and it is absolutely vital to re-establish it for the future. Once in power, the new team will commission a complete and serious audit of the Collectivité.

The Hope Party’s programme is orientated around 10 themes:

* Rebuilding trust;

* Equal opportunity for all children to succeed, including education, youth, employment and training;

* Success for the men and women of the territory in the fields of economy and tourism and with a better adapted tax system;

* A Collectivité and highly efficient administration at the service of the population;

* Putting citizens back at the heart of public life by implementation of a participative democracy;

* Promote cooperation as an asset of development and governance;

* Establishing an à la carte economy and modifying the organic law;

* Creating a St. Martin with better living standards, a clean and improved environment, establishing land use planning, better security, safety and public transportation;

* Establishing projects and public policies for a healthy population; and

* Protecting the most vulnerable through targeted social policies.

The complete Hope Party programme can be studied on the Facebook page of Generation Hope 2022 and the Facebook page of Jules Charville.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/generation-hope-party-presents-programme-for-2022-elections