Generation plant issues results in outage in several areas | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Electricity went off in several areas just before 6:00pm Thursday after utilities company GEBE encountered issues at its Generation Plant.

“We are currently experiencing issues [at the -Ed.] Generation Plant,” GEBE said in a brief statement issued shortly after the outage. “Several districts are out of power. Our technicians and engineers are working to restore power to everyone as soon as possible,” the utilities company said in the statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/generation-plant-issues-results-in-outage-in-several-areas