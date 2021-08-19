Genevieve de Weever pupils receive a surprise treat | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Norissa Anatol, Stuart Johnson, Chris Wever along with two pupils of the school receiving their popcorn treats.

HOPE ESTATE–Pupils of Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School received a surprise treat late last week by former minister Chris Wever, who teamed up with Norissa Anatol of Uni-corn Flavoured Popcorn Treats, to surprise close to 300 pupils at the school.

The coloured popcorn bags labelled with “Welcome back to school” were given to all the students and staff of the school.

“Ushering in a new school year in these challenging times with some positivity was a welcoming feeling for everyone,” remarked Stuart Johnson, School Manager of Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School. “The success for any school is dependent on the support of the entire community as we continue to mould the next generations of our beloved country.”

Wever said he has always enjoyed giving back to the community, especially to students, as they surely enjoyed this treat. “I will continue to support the efforts of the school,” he added.

Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School is a Public Education School with an English stream and Dutch stream, located in the district of Hope Estate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/genevieve-de-weever-pupils-receive-a-surprise-treat