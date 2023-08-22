…GERT BECOMES A POST-TROPICAL REMNANT LOW… | THE DAILY HERALD

…THIS IS THE FINAL ADVISORY…

Post-Tropical Cyclone Gert Advisory Number 13

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062023

1100 AM AST Tue Aug 22 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…17.4N 59.7W

ABOUT 230 MI…370 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…30 MPH…45 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 5 MPH…7 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1008 MB…29.77 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Gert was located near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 59.7 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). The post-tropical remnants of Gert should drift slowly until it dissipates.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Gert should continue to gradually weaken until the circulation opens up into a trough in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

This is the last public advisory issued by the National Hurricane Center on Gert.

Forecaster Papin/R. Zelinsky

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gert-becomes-a-post-tropical-remnant-low