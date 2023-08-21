…GERT IS STILL THERE BUT IT COULD DISSIPATE AT ANY TIME… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Gert Advisory Number 9

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062023

1100 AM AST Mon Aug 21 2023

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…16.9N 57.0W

ABOUT 410 MI…660 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1006 MB…29.71 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gert was located near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 57.0 West. Gert is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue today. Gert or its remnants are forecast to turn northwestward tonight and to-morrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast for the next day or so. Gert could become a remnant low or dissipate at any time.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

– ———————

None

Forecaster D. Zelinsky

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gert-is-still-there-but-it-could-dissipate-at-any-time