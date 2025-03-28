Getmyboat ranks top Caribbean boating spots – St. Maarten absent from the list | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Getmyboat, the world’s largest boat rental marketplace, has conducted an extensive analysis of the Caribbean’s most popular boating destinations. Using proprietary booking data from 2024, the study has ranked Nassau, The Bahamas, as the top boating destination in the region.

The comprehensive study offers valuable insight into the flourishing maritime tourism industry in the Caribbean, emphasising the most sought-after locations for on-water experiences. While several islands stand out, the list reveals that Curaçao ranks 6th, Aruba claims 8th place, but notably, St. Maarten does not make the top 10.

The Caribbean, with its abundant islands, cays, and islets – more than 7,000 in total – offers some of the best boating and yachting conditions in the world. “With consistently warm temperatures ranging from 77°F to 82°F (25°C to 28°C) year-round, calm waters, and trade winds averaging 15-25 knots, the region offers the ideal environment for sailors and boaters of all skill levels,” the report says.

According to Getmyboat, the Caribbean region accounts for about 20% of the global yacht charter market. Popular destinations like The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic attract millions of visitors each year, contributing significantly to the region's economy.

Among the most famous boating highlights are the Great Blue Hole in Belize, a world-renowned destination for both divers and boaters, and the Rosario Islands near Cartagena, Colombia, celebrated for their rich marine biodiversity. These locations draw tourists for exceptional snorkelling, diving, fishing, and island-hopping opportunities.

The report analyses booking and demand data from Getmyboat to assess the most popular boating destinations across the Caribbean. The rankings are based on several factors, including the frequency of rentals, the number of vessels available, and the popularity of various boat types. Additionally, each location's unique boating culture and key attractions are highlighted to offer a complete picture of the region's maritime offerings.

Nassau, top boating destination

Nassau, The Bahamas, emerges as the number one destination for boating enthusiasts. The study highlights Nassau’s stunning turquoise waters and its proximity to the famous Exuma Cays as key factors that elevate it to the top spot.

“With 167 vessels, powerboats dominate the local boating scene. Nassau stands as the busiest boat rental destination in the Caribbean, offering a range of unforgettable experiences, including trips to Pig Beach, snorkelling in Thunderball Grotto, and exploring private islands. Fishing charters are especially popular, with visitors booking half- and full-day excursions on fully-equipped boats for deep-sea adventures. Its warm climate and vibrant marine life make Nassau an ideal winter escape and Spring Break destination for families and groups of friends alike.”

Fajardo, Puerto Rico

In 2nd place is Fajardo, Puerto Rico, which is renowned for its bioluminescent bays and its proximity to the Cordillera Nature Reserve. The study notes that yachts are the most popular type of boat in this area, with 110 vessels available. Visitors are frequently drawn to the natural wonder of bioluminescent waters, a rare experience that makes Fajardo a top destination for night tours. Trips to Icacos Island and Vieques provide visitors with opportunities for pristine

snorkelling and diving in crystal-clear waters. The area’s consistent weather, combined with calm seas, makes it a fantastic location for year-round sailing.

Cartagena, Colombia

Taking 3rd place is Cartagena, Colombia, a city that offers a blend of rich cultural heritage and stunning coastal waters. The study reports that Cartagena has 285 vessels, with catamarans being the preferred choice for exploring the region. A popular boating itinerary involves a day trip to the Rosario Islands, where visitors can discover coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and picturesque island scenery – ideal for sunbathing, photography, and island-hopping. Thanks to its tropical climate, Cartagena is an ideal destination for yachters seeking both day excursions and overnight adventures.

The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is home to two of the Caribbean’s most notable boating destinations – Bavaro (4th place) and Punta Cana (5th place). These locations are praised for their affordable yachting experiences, making them attractive for a wide range of tourists.

Bavaro, located just north of Punta Cana, is a rapidly growing tourist hub with 167 boat listings and yacht rentals starting at just $125 per hour. Visitors can explore 10 kilometres of coastline, snorkel in coral gardens, and visit secluded sandbars and islands with local captains.

Punta Cana, boasting 345 boat listings and an international airport that welcomes 1.5 million tourists annually, offers a prime destination for both adventure and relaxation. Popular excursions from Punta Cana include trips to Saona Island, visits to natural pools and sandbars, and opportunities for wild dolphin sightings. Both Bavaro and Punta Cana offer a mix of luxury and affordability, making them highly sought after by boating enthusiasts.

Curaçao and Aruba

Jan Thiel, Curaçao (6th place) and Oranjestad, Aruba (8th place) stand out for their luxury yacht rentals and distinctive maritime experiences. Curaçao’s Jan Thiel is a hidden gem offering 24 boat listings, with motor yachts and large sailboats being particularly popular. Its favourable winds and pristine waters create ideal conditions for sailing, with excursions to Klein Curaçao, Fuik Bay, and the Spanish Lagoon as some of the most sought-after activities. Visitors can also dock at beach clubs and waterfront restaurants or enjoy catered meals onboard their yacht charter.

Oranjestad, Aruba, is known for its luxury catamaran cruises and excellent shipwreck diving opportunities, particularly the famous Antilla shipwreck. The tranquil waters of Eagle Beach also make Oranjestad a popular location for relaxation. “With its stunning beaches, easy marina access, and growing popularity as a vacation hotspot, Oranjestad is a top choice for boating enthusiasts,” the study concludes.

Jamaica

In the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica (7th place) remains a popular destination for boaters. Montego Bay is particularly celebrated for its lively culture, luxury accommodations, and beautiful scenery. The area attracts more than 2 million visitors annually, many of whom opt for boating excursions to locations such as Doctor’s Cave Beach and the Montego Bay Marine Park.

Getmyboat identified Leeward Settlement, Turks and Caicos, in 9th place for its clear turquoise waters, pristine beaches, and family-friendly boating trips, while San Juan, Puerto Rico, claimed 10th place for its vibrant city life and popular sailboat excursions to nearby islands like Palomino and Culebra.

