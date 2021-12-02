Getting a boost | THE DAILY HERALD

Several persons headed out to Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Building on Wednesday to receive their COVID-19 booster shot.



The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA started administering booster shots of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to persons 60 years and older, and 18-59 years with underlying medical conditions, living in long-term care settings, or at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/getting-a-boost