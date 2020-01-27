Getting lucky? | THE DAILY HERALD

In China, “lucky money” is a monetary gift presented in a red envelope by the married to the unmarried around the Chinese New Year.

Recently wedded Walter Hellebrand (right) presented Iris Liu (right) and her staff at High Five supermarket with such a gift. Hellebrand confessed that he put a little humorous twist to the tradition. Inside the red envelope was a package of novelty paper napkins overprinted as US $100 banknotes. “Iris has always made an effort to be a part of Statia’s social life. It’s nice to recognise a tradition of her original culture, albeit in a light-hearted way,” Hellebrand said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/getting-lucky