Gibbs backs Préfet Gouteyron in condemning blocking of roads | THE DAILY HERALD

President Daniel Gibbs

MARIGOT—President of the Collectivité Daniel Gibbs issued an address to the population Friday in which he condemned the installation of road blocks in Sandy Ground and French Quarter.

“Since yesterday morning, our territory has been impacted by random road blocks whose perpetrators are still unidentified at this time,” he said. “Several groups of people who have not yet communicated any form of demands, and have not identified themselves, are perpetuating disorder and creating an anxious climate on the territory. I am calling on the instigators and their supporters for an immediate return to calm and reason.”

He added: “The State is fully responsible for security in this territory. It must ensure the safety of persons as well as guarantee public order. I therefore stand beside Préfet Gouteyron in his request for a return to calm and dialogue in a climate that must be rational and peaceful.

“Such destructive acts have a negative impact on our social and economic relationships. Beyond the damage done to our infrastructure, the consequences on daily relationships are considerable, jeopardising the education of young St. Martiners in neighbourhoods that are being blocked. It is our entire community that is suffering from this lack of dialogue. Everyone is responsible.

“Finally, I appeal to certain media who must remember that their role is to inform the population and not stir up violence. »

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gibbs-backs-prefet-gouteyron-in-condemning-blocking-of-roads