Gibbs declares candidacy for Territorial Council Elections | THE DAILY HERALD

Daniel Gibbs speaks at a gathering in Villa Gumbs, La Savane, Saturday night. (Le Pélican photo)

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Daniel Gibbs officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming Territorial Council Elections and presented his list at a gathering of the Union for Democracy (UD) faithful in La Savane on Saturday night. He will be seeking a second five-year mandate.

“The other candidates seem to have only one point on their agenda: get rid of Daniel Gibbs. Some just want a position or to serve their personal interests. Others believe that ‘it’s their turn now’ as if the destiny of this island and its people is a game. As far as I’m concerned, I’m focused on delivering results for St. Martin, for you, for all of us,” he said in his speech.

“Nobody knows better than me about the work that remains to be done and the input that is needed. That’s why I stand before you this evening to continue the fight for a better St. Martin that we all deserve.”

The Team Gibbs 2022 list comprises women: Pascale Alix-Laborde, Clara Brander, Sunita Mittal, Melissa Nicolas, Abigail Pavot, Olivia Peramin, Annette Philips, Marie Dominique Ramphort, Yolande Sylvestre, Lynn Taylor, Levy Tony and Gwen Williams; and men: Philippe Arrendell, Warren Azema, Gilles Beaupere, Alain Gros-Desormeaux, Sully Jacob, Ambroise Lake, Denis Lake, Stevenson Miller, Philippe Philidor, Daniel Richardson and Olivier Walwyn.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gibbs-declares-candidacy-for-territorial-council-elections