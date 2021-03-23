Gibbs hails remarkable achievement of two Lycées as top schools of 2020 | THE DAILY HERALD

Robert Weinum Lycée is part of Cité Scolaire in La Savane. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs has congratulated Robert Weinum Lycée and Northern Islands Professional Lycée for being ranked the top high schools in 2020.

Robert Weinum Lycée was ranked as the top French high school in terms of student progress in the annual ranking of Le Parisien newspaper and Northern Islands Professional Lycée was recognised as one of the top French schools in 2020 with a 92 per cent success rate in the Baccalaureate.

“I would like to salute these results for our territory and its schools,” said Gibbs. “This ranking, which should be analysed in all its parameters, reflects the value of education provided in St. Martin and the work of the students who are at the heart of this collective success.

“The Robert Weinum High School had already been on the first step of this ranking in 2017. The aim of this ranking is to salute the progress of an establishment and involvement of its teaching staff. In this regard, I congratulate the teaching staff and Principals of our two high schools for their commitment to serving the students of St. Martin.”

He said the results in these troubled times are “a breath of fresh air” that enhances the image of the territory and reflects the potential of the youth of St. Martin and their ability to give up nothing despite the trials of the last few months.

“The elected representatives of the Territorial Council join me in saluting all the educational players who contributed to these encouraging results. Through them, the entire school community must be recognised. We encourage all the students of St. Martin and their teachers, without forgetting the parents whose role remains essential, to continue striving towards excellence.”

