Gibbs, Magras request lifting of compelling reasons for travel | THE DAILY HERALD

President Gibbs (left) with Overseas Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

MARIGOT–The Presidents of the Collectivités of St. Martin and St. Barths, respectively Daniel Gibbs and Bruno Magras, have requested the lifting of compelling reasons for travel to St. Martin and St. Barths, arguing that the sanitary situation on both islands does not warrant such a stiff measure.

The two presidents co-signed a letter on Wednesday, February 3, addressed to Overseas Minister Sébastien Lecornu asking for the immediate lifting of the new travel restrictions to the two islands. Gibbs delivered the letter in person to Lecornu on Thursday, February 4, during his meeting with the minister.

The new sanitary restrictions put in place by the government now require a compelling reason to travel between St. Martin and St. Barth, but also from and to mainland France and to other overseas territories.

The two presidents indicated unanimously that the sanitary situation of the northern islands does not justify such a measure. Hospital capacities are absolutely not under strain to date, and they said the strategy of zero risk is not tenable in two tourist islands currently in high season, even though it is probable the crisis will continue and variants of the virus will remain a threat.

The two presidents fear this measure will drag on and put a stop to the economy. They are asking the government to reconsider the situation of the northern islands and to restore the previous sanitary protocol asking visitors to observe a seven-day isolation period followed by a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. This measure had just been implemented and socio-professionals had already adapted to it.

Gibbs told Lecornu: “The lifting of compelling reasons (except for British nationals) is vital to save the economy of the northern islands.”

He also reminded Lecornu of the constant efforts made by the local authorities in recent weeks to re-enforce screening and vaccination and to increase prevention among the inhabitants.

“While tourism is the driving force of our economy and there are still two months of high season left, it is a question of the durability of our businesses, some of which will not recover if these new restrictions should continue,” the two presidents said in the joint letter, hoping that their appeal will be considered as soon as possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gibbs-magras-request-lifting-of-compelling-reasons-for-travel