Gibbs: ‘New year an opportunity to refocus on respect, solidarity, unity’ | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs said in his New Year message that hardships experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic capped a particularly difficult and testing three years since Hurricane Irma, but also formed a resolve to move forward in the interests of St. Martin. Hardships have been overcome and lessons learnt from never-before-seen experiences.

“This resilience that characterises us is not in vain, it defines our St. Martin identity, our way of being,” he emphasised. “We must always carry these values and be proud of them. The important part of a life journey is not the fall but our ability to get up again, dust yourself off, and carry on. I believe on this point we have proven ourselves.”

He cautioned that the COVID-19 health crisis is not yet over even if there is light at the end of the tunnel. The territory has come a long way in understanding the pandemic better, enabling a return to close-to-normal functioning by complying with health restrictions for the benefit of all.

“We must continue this health fight, continue to fight collectively for the health of our citizens and I know that I can count on your sense of collective and individual responsibility to put this crisis behind us.”

Looking ahead in 2021, he said it is an opportunity to take stock and refocus on the essentials: respect for others, solidarity, unity, family.

“St. Martin is a jewel, let us be fully involved in its preservation. Let’s take the time to analyse its strengths and potential, measure the positive benefits and recognise what we have accomplished collectively since September 6, 2017. There is still a lot to do, but by looking ahead and holding hope in the future, we can tackle the challenges that arise.

“My elected colleagues and my entire team join me in wishing you a great year 2021. May this new year strengthen family ties and unity among peoples, be synonymous with sustainable development, mutual respect and collective and individual well-being. To each and every one of you and your loved ones, I wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gibbs-new-year-an-opportunity-to-refocus-on-respect-solidarity-unity