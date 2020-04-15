Gibbs sceptical over Macron plan to re-open schools from May 11 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs said on Wednesday he is not convinced that President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron’s announcement on April 13 to open schools gradually from May 11 is the right time for the students and inhabitants of St. Martin.

The plan is that kindergartens, schools, colleges and high schools will reopen from Monday, May 11, in the national territory. Gibbs said how this will be done – the method and resources – has not yet been revealed by the government.

“There are many questions that need to be answered before we can consider resuming schooling in St. Martin,” he said. “That is why I would like to meet with teachers’ unions, parents’ representatives, school principals, school transporters and Caisse Territitorial des Oeuvres Scolaires (CTOS) to discuss the conditions for a re-start.

“The reopening of schools in St. Martin can only be effective when all conditions are met consistent with the health situation in our territory and the resources made available by the government to protect the population.”

He said he does not want to put students and schoolteachers/supervisors at risk, and ultimately all inhabitants of St. Martin.

