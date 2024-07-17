Gibson Sr.: Fuel clause being used to ‘mask other charges’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Former Finance Minister Richard Gibson Sr.

~ Chris: Comments day late and many dollars short ~

PHILIPSBURG–Former Minister of Finance Richard Gibson Sr. said in a press release on Tuesday that the GEBE fuel clause is being used to mask additional charges to consumers that are unrelated to fuel prices on the global market.

Gibson’s comments prompted Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel to refer to them as being “a day late and many dollars short.”

Gibson said charges such as throughput fees are being charged under the fuel clause. “These should be straightforward charges, yet there is no clarity on who receives these payments.”

NOW MP Christophe Emmanuel

“Oil loss during delivery,” is another charge for consumers under the fuel clause. He said consumers are unfairly charged for oil lost during transport, if any, a cost that the supplier, SOL Petroleum, should bear. According to Gibson, Turnover Tax is also charged twice in the Fuel Clause calculation. “What they are doing is incorporating other elements into the fuel clause,” Gibson said in his release.

“Aruba and St. Kitts also import oil and don’t pay anything on the fuel clause.” Gibson also alluded to SOL’s monopoly over fuel supply to NV GEBE.

“Some politicians paved the way for SOL to have this monopoly,” he said, questioning the legitimacy of SOL’s 30-year contract. Despite the possibility of sourcing cheaper fuel elsewhere, NV GEBE is locked into buying from SOL due to their exclusive ownership of the fuel (tanks) storage facilities, Gibson said in his release.

“This situation cannot sustain itself; it has to change,” Gibson said. “What we are paying compared to the region is ridiculous.”

Gibson said the fuel clause, which is a separate charge from the energy consumption fee of consumers, often doubles or even triples the monthly electricity bill. “The bill mentions what the consumption is and then your consumption is increased by your fuel clause, which equals or exceeds your consumption. That way, you pay two or three times more.”

The former Minister Gibson said, “On the Dutch side, we don't only have inflation; we have GEBE.”

He said businesses are suffering, people cannot enjoy their lives and taxi drivers are losing jobs. He said GEBE and government must be held accountable for the “gross negligence” and he called on government to compensate citizens for their losses. “The prime minister said GEBE has no debts and no loans. On that basis, you can compensate the people for the grief caused by gross negligence.”

He also criticises the failure to invest in green energy. “A European Commission report 2021 recommended a shift to green energy, which could reduce electricity costs by 30%. Despite NAf. 7.7 million being allocated for this transition, progress has yet to be made,” Gibson said in the release.

He said the secrecy and deceit surrounding NV GEBE’s Fuel Clause must end and the monopoly held by SOL needs to be reevaluated. Most importantly, government must step up to support the citizens and businesses of St. Maarten, ensuring a sustainable and fair energy future. “The people of St. Maarten deserve transparency, fairness and a government that truly has their best interests at heart,” Gibson said.

Emmanuel:

In the meantime, Emmanuel in a press release issued on Tuesday evening alluded to what he said was the convenience and timing of Gibson’s statement and said the issues Gibson is now highlighting have been on his (Emmanuel) own agenda since 2017 and repeated on the floor of parliament on numerous occasions.

“The throughput fees and the fuel clause masking other unjust charges are problems I have repeatedly addressed on the floor of Parliament,” Emmanuel stated. “Only to be dismissed by the former government who made it a habit to say I’m fear mongering. It’s amazing and telling to see Mr. Gibson echoing these concerns only in a time of elections rather than do something when he could have and ease the suffering of the people,” Emmanuel said in a press release.

Emmanuel noted that Gibson has had ample opportunity to address these issues, given his extensive tenure in government. "The UP party has been in government for the last four years, and before that, Gibson served as Minister of Finance for the National Alliance, which was also in power during that period. Is he only now realizing that the people of St. Maarten is being ripped off, or is he conveniently waking up to the GEBE issue for political gain?” Emmanuel questioned.

Emmanuel further challenged Gibson's credibility on the issue, citing his previous roles and responsibilities. "Was he too busy doing whatever he was doing with the Ennia and Mullet Bay issues to notice the fraudulent fuel clause at GEBE? It’s inconceivable that after all his years in service, he was unaware of these exploitative practices. This belated indignation seems more like a strategic move to garner votes than a genuine call for change.”

Emmanuel urged the people of St. Maarten to demand specifics from Gibson. "Ask him what his plan is. The time for empty declarations is over. His late critique is a day late and many thousands of dollars short. Thousands spent by the people of this country to cover unfair practices. The citizens of St. Maarten deserve leaders who are proactive and committed to real change, not those who conveniently wake up during election season.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gibson-sr-fuel-clause-being-used-to-mask-other-charges