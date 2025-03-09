Gifts over NAf. 360 prohibited under new Ministerial Gift Policy to be implemented | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Gifts exceeding NAf. 360 in value, whether in cash, vouchers or those from parties involved in active government tenders or approvals, will be strictly prohibited under a new Ministerial Gift Policy to be implemented soon by government.

The policy will include a monetary threshold of NAf. 360 for gifts, mandatory gift registration and a process to evaluate the intent behind each gift. Ministers have already begun to register gifts they have received, especially during the recent holiday season, as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to transparency.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on Sunday announced the foundational elements of the new Ministerial Gift Policy, aimed at strengthening public trust and safeguarding against potential conflicts of interest. The policy, set to be formally adopted in the coming months, will outline clear guidelines for the acceptance and registration of gifts presented to ministers.

Mercelina underscored the importance of the policy, saying, “Good governance is built on trust and integrity. By proactively establishing clear regulations on gift acceptance, we reinforce our commitment to ethical conduct and transparency in government. Public office demands accountability and freedom from undue influence, and this policy provides ministers with definitive guidelines that reflect our core values. While hospitality is integral to our identity, this policy ensures it never jeopardises our integrity or the public’s trust.”

The policy will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, which is already underway, focuses on raising public awareness and educating both ministers and the public about the policy’s key elements, which include a monetary threshold of NAf. 360 for gifts, mandatory gift registration and evaluating the intent behind each gift.

The second phase will involve the formal approval and adoption of the Ministerial Gift Policy by the Council of Ministers, followed by its publication in the “National Gazette”. This will ensure that the policy is accessible, transparent and effectively communicated to the public and stakeholders, according to a press release.

The policy carefully balances St. Maarten’s cultural traditions of hospitality with the need to uphold ethical standards, according to the release. It explicitly acknowledges customary gestures such as meals, beverages and event invitations, while introducing safeguards to prevent any potential compromise of integrity. The policy will assess the giver’s intent, the timing of the gift, and any potential expectations, to determine whether such gifts or invitations are appropriate.

Gifts valued below NAf. 360 may still be accepted but must be registered, while gifts exceeding this threshold, cash or vouchers, or those from parties involved in active government tenders or approvals, will be strictly prohibited.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gifts-over-naf-360-prohibited-under-new-ministerial-gift-policy-to-be-implemented