Giselle Mc William keynote speaker at first CDA Statia General Meeting | THE DAILY HERALD

Sjahairah Fleming and Koos Sneek.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Christian Democratic Party CDA Statia will be hosting its first general assembly meeting at the Suares Building in Princess Garden 7:00-10:00pm Saturday, March 26.

CDA members, persons interested in becoming a member and anyone else who is interested in CDA Statia are urged to join for what CDA said in a press release will be “an interesting and informative meeting.”

Curaçao Member of Parliament (MP) Giselle Mc William will be a keynote speaker. She will help motivate young and potential leaders of Statia. A presentation will also be made by CDA’s Sjahairah Fleming on the topic “What is CDA?. She will explain the ideology and the principles of the party.

Giselle McWilliam

There will also be a presentation by CDA’s Koos Sneek, who will explain the reasons for becoming a branch of a national party and what it means to be CDA Statia. There will be the election of the CDA Statia board and the board of CDJA Statia, the party’s youth wing. The president of CDJA Statia will also make a presentation.

The party leader will then be elected and will lay out the plans for the future. There will be an open floor to ask questions.

Interested persons will be able to become members.

“For CDA Statia this is an exciting moment where our team will be presented to the entire community and when we start our journey to the elections in March 2023 and beyond,” it was stated in a press release. “CDA Statia will be a movement to bring change to our community because we do realise that the island is facing many challenges and we have a big and important job to do.

“It is our intention to bring along new and innovative ideas of how to run a political party, a government and our island in ways that you have not experienced before.

“We are ready to present our ‘breath of fresh air’, a new beginning, a new way of thinking and a new way of handling the people’s business. For quite some time our community has been seeking a change in the political arena with a new generation, new ideas and a modern, professional way of governance. CDA Statia has the faith and hope to be that change.”

It was announced in October 2021 that a local branch of the national party Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) was established in Statia with the combined efforts of Sneek and Fleming.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/giselle-mc-william-keynote-speaker-at-first-cda-statia-general-meeting