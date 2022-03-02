Goat project first phase sees recovery of native vegetation | THE DAILY HERALD

The grass is growing in Giles Quarter.

SABA–The first phase of the goat control project has produced tangible results. With the removal of close to 1,300 wild goats, Saba’s nature is visibly recovering thanks to the work of the invasive species hunters.

Nature areas that were bare before the goat removal project are now green with grass growing and young saplings starting to come up.

Hunters removed 1,295 goats from May to December 2021, mostly from remote areas, steep hillsides and cliffs. Several local goat owners have also been very active in removing goats.

Five zones were tackled during the first phase: Mt. Scenery National Park, the area around the waste management facility near Fort Bay, the Core Gut/Wiber Hole/High Cliff area near Old Booby Hill, Parish Hill/Great Hill/The Gap near The Bottom, and the Wash Gut/Hole in the Corner area beyond Giles Quarter.

The hunters started in the national park because this is a protected area where the natural vegetation was being threatened by roaming goats, causing erosion and adversely affecting the park’s biodiversity.

The national park and most of the other zones that were tackled were the more remote areas that local hunters do not visit as often or are considered more dangerous areas. This was done so that the local hunters could continue hunting their own goats while the hunters were at work.

Removing of goats has alleviated the pressure in the villages, where goats had been eating in people’s gardens, creating a nuisance and posing a safety hazard on the roads.

Removing the animals near the waste management facility and Parish Hill helped to alleviate the problem of rocks coming down on Fort Bay Road.

The public entity Saba is working with the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality LNV on the planning for the second phase where the invasive species specialists will return to complete the project.

The public entity said it is committed to this project to remove wild goats, while at the same time encouraging responsible animal husbandry and investing in reforestation and agriculture.

As part of the incentive to promote responsible animal husbandry, fencing will again become available for those owners who want to put their animals in pens or restore/enlarge their pens.

The high cost of feed and hay is being looked into for a structural and sustainable solution. The price of food and hay has gone up a lot, causing a major financial burden on persons keeping goats and other livestock in a responsible manner. Government said it was aware of the hardship that this group is facing.

The matter of having a veterinarian on the island is also being looked into, as there currently is no permanent veterinarian in Saba.

