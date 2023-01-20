‘God Thoughts’ by Shirley Wigley anthology of inspirational poems | THE DAILY HERALD

From left, author Shirley Wigley with Nicole Francis-Cotton and Roy Cotton, Jr.

PHILIPSBURG–God Thoughts, an anthology of inspirational poems by author Shirley Wigley, a citizen of St. Maarten and a Nevisian by birth, has been receiving “rave” reviews from young and old, locally and internationally since its launch in December 2022, according to Victorious Living.

In light of these trying times, God Thoughts inspires its reader to hope in life again and bounce back from life’s storms. The book is jointly published by Victorious Living Publishing, a subsidiary of Victorious Living in St. Maarten, and Walton Publishing House based in Barbados.

Nicole Francis-Cotton of Victorious Living describes God Thoughts as a timely prescription to get anyone back on track. “You’ll not only be encouraged by Ms. Wigley’s words of wisdom and poetry to suit any occasion, but you’ll be inspired to know that this budding poet has persevered for over four decades to realise her dream of publishing her poetry to inspire the world. Her commitment and dedication to achieving her dream have resulted in the publication of God Thoughts, which is a testimony of her faith in God, resilience and determination.”

Inspired by Wigley’s interview on Love & Inspiration with Roy Cotton, Jr. in October 2022, retired teacher Amalia Elstak and retired financial assistant in the accounting department of Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC) Elena Martien-Musenton, purchased several copies of God Thoughts and donated these to the MAC.

Their hope is that the children will be inspired by the book and lift each other up. Martien-Musenton presented the books to executive director of Foundation MAC Rose Hughes-Coram, who received them on behalf of the children, teachers and staff.

Wigley (73) and her daughter are basking in the feeling of realising her dream of becoming an author, and the feedback she has been receiving from friends, family, associates and strangers alike.

“Some people use it as a devotional every morning. The outpouring of the people has been awesome. This book has reached all over the world. We say: ‘To God be the glory,’ said daughter Juliette Wigley.

Wigley shared a testimonial from St. Thomas stating, “Shirley, your book is wonderful. I love your book. It’s so beautiful, so inspiring; so full of love, compassion, and truth. What a wonderful and blessed work.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/god-thoughts-by-shirley-wigley-anthology-of-inspirational-poems