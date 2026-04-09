Golden Boy Wyatte and CARIFTA Games teams receive a grand welcome home | THE DAILY HERALD

Golden Boy Nahjah Wyatte proudly carries the St. Maarten flag as he leads the 2026 CARIFTA GAMES delegation ahead of the welcome home ceremony at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex yesterday. Wyatte was the gold medal winner in the BOYS U17 800M at the 2026 CARIFTA GAMES in Grenada. (Photo by Kern Saunders)

CAY HILL–Nahjah Wyatte, gold medal winner in the BOYS U17 800M at the 2026 CARIFTA GAMES in Grenada, along with the athletic and aquatic team, received a hero’s welcome at the Princess Juliana International Airport and the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex yesterday.

The track athletes were welcomed by a large delegation of proud government officials, parents, and well-wishers at the airport, and by an even larger crowd at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, where the official ceremony took place.

The aquatic team, which competed in Martinique, arrived at the Grand Case – Espérance Airport on Wednesday, and was greeted by the same passionate supporters yesterday.

St. Maarten National Athletics Federation, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), organised a welcome home for aquatic and athletic athletes.

Wyatte, whose outstanding feat at the games injected the 37-square-miles island into the middle distance race medal board, was overwhelmingly appreciated by the massive flag-waving and cheering supporters.

The track and aquatic athletes who participated in the games received certificates at the ceremony. The track athletes were Joleen Tomlin (U17 100M, 200M and Long jump), Sebastiana Reyes Camacho (Javelin), Nahjah Wyatte (800M), Nessiah Wyatte (Octathlon), Marlon Prince (Long jump and 100M), Michael Van De Veer (100M, 200M, Long jump), Adio Williams (200M and 400M) and Carlos Brison Caines (U20 800).

The aquatic athletes were Aiyana Bourne (Girls 15–17 200m Breaststroke), Declan Boyd and Azaiah Duzon (Boys 11–12 50m Backstroke), Caithlyn Challenger and Lois Geerdink (Girls 13–14 50m Backstroke), Kjeld Van Der Meer (Boys 13–14 50m Backstroke),

J’aishaa Jeffers (Girls 15–17 50m Backstroke), Emmbriel Flanders and Holdson Jean-Fort (Boys 15–17 50m Backstroke), Victoria Otto (Girls 11–12 100m Butterfly) and Caithlyn Challenger (Girls 13–14 100m Butterfly).

At the ceremony yesterday, brief remarks were made by the Secretary of the St. Maarten Athletic Federation, Javea S Clarke-Wattley; the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs; the President of the St Maarten Sports Federation, Naomi Korstanje; and the Prime Minister, Luc Mercelina.

Wyatte, for his noteworthy achievement, received several gifts, including an RBC bank account with a 1000 Caribbean Guilders head start.

When asked to describe how he executed the race, the gold medallist told the crowd that, even though he was nervous, he received assurance from his coach, Abdule Wattley, that he could achieve his goal. In an emotional tone, he reflected that as he ran the race, he was thinking about his mother, his father, his teammates and the island of St. Maarten. At one point, he looked across and saw a Jamaican runner (Markland Williams) and said to himself, "Not today, you are not getting ahead of me." With sheer grit and determination, Wyatte powered through to win gold for St. Maarten.

Prime Minister Mercelina hailed him as a symbol of hope that has brought pride back to the country.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/golden-boy-wyatte-and-carifta-games-teams-receive-a-grand-welcome-home