Golden Boy Wyatte’s historic moment immortalised with billboard unveiling | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–A large billboard honouring Nahjah Wyatte, St. Maarten’s first CARIFTA 800m gold medallist, was unveiled outside the Festival Village on Wednesday afternoon, celebrating his historic achievement at the CARIFTA Games 2026.

The billboard, sponsored by Sign Triple Nine, surrounds the “I Love SXM” sign and features images of Wyatte along with the message congratulating the National Athletics and National Aquatic St. Maarten teams for excelling at the games. It also highlights the time Wyatte secured to win the gold medal and includes a photo of him wearing his medal and a photo of his reaction after winning.

On one side of the billboard are the names of the St. Maarten National Athletics Team and their delegation leader Javea Clarke-Wattley, head coach Abdule Wattley and Coach/Safeguarding Officer Cameron Hyman. The other side of the billboard bears the names of the National Swim Team members along with their coach Dwight Vermeer and representative Claudia Connor.

The display also carries the inspirational message: “Dream Big, Work Hard, Stay Consistent” on both sides.

The unveiling ceremony, held at the front entrance of Festival Village on Pond Island, was organised to honour Wyatte’s performance and recognise his contribution to St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean region.

At the CARIFTA Games 2026, Nahjah made history as the first athlete from St. Maarten to win a medal in the Boys 800m event, earning an impressive gold medal. His dedication and excellence have brought pride to the entire region and continue to inspire the next generation.

Family, friends, team members, and members of the public were invited to attend the ceremony, which marked the official unveiling of what was described as the Nahjah monument.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/golden-boy-wyatte-s-historic-moment-immortalised-with-billboard-unveiling