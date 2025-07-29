Golden Revellers Eux wins carnival troupe competition | THE DAILY HERALD

First-place winners Golden Revellers Eux dancing on the road, with troupe leader Teena Lopes in front.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Golden Revellers Eux has won this year’s troupe competition for Statia Carnival, netting bragging rights, a trophy and a cash prize of US $2,500.

The second-place winners were the Multi-Mix troupe, led by Sjudi Redan.

Third-place winners, Carnival Survivors, performing a choreographed dance.

Garnering 162 points, the troupe led by Teena Lopes edged out the second-place Multi-Mix troupe, which received 158 points. In a distant third was Carnival Survivors, the longest-running troupe in the island’s summer festival, led by Joan Windefelde.

The second- and third-place winners received cash prizes of $1,000 and $500, respectively.

The awards were announced by Carnival Committee chairperson Sjahairah Fleming on Sunday after the last day’s parade. The three troupes were then welcomed to the stage and given the opportunity to display their choreographed dances for the large crowd at the Carnival Village.

Awarded as Best J’ouvert Troupe was the Bacchanalist Crew, and as Most Creative J’ouvert Troupe was the Bacchanal Zombies. These troupes each received a trophy and $250.

Sharday Bennett, leader of the Happy Feet troupe, received a trophy for five years of being involved in carnival.

Windefelde was also given a medal for her decades-long contribution to carnival as a troupe leader.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/golden-revellers-eux-wins-carnival-troupe-competition