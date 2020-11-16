Golden Rock School on cultural field trip | THE DAILY HERALD

Golden Rock Roman Catholic School pupils and teachers, their tour guides and Government Commissioners Marnix van Rij and Alida Francis near the Government Guesthouse’s cellar.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Golden Rock Roman Catholic School in St. Eustatius held a cultural field trip on Wednesday, as part of the school’s plan to acquaint its pupils with the island’s history.

Throughout the day tour guides of St. Eustatius Historical Foundation’s Simon Doncker Museum Misha Spanner and Rachel Courtar gave the pupils and their teachers valuable history lessons about Statia as they guided them around the island.

Tour guide Rachel Courtar (standing, rear) giving the pupils a tour of St. Eustatius Historical Foundation’s Simon Doncker Museum yard, with the stone oven to the left.

The pupils were split into groups and went on various historical walking tours, during which they visited different sites, such as Hill Head, Fort Oranje and Simon Doncker Museum.

Another stop on the tour was the Government Guesthouse where the pupils, teachers and their guides were able to interact with Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij and Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, during which the Guesthouse’s history was highlighted.

The field trips are part of Golden Rock School’s historical programme for Statia Day 2020, which takes place today, Monday November 16.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/golden-rock-school-on-cultural-field-trip