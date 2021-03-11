Gone with the wind | THE DAILY HERALD

On Wednesday, Laura Dekker left St. Maarten bound for Turks and Caicos Islands following a two-week stopover with youngsters enrolled in her Laura Dekker World Sailing programme.

From Turks and Caicos Islands, she will continue on to the Netherlands and return to the Caribbean next season. She is now sailing a Scorpio 72-foot Ketch called “Guppy”, a larger boat than the 40-foot Jeanneau in which she single-handedly sailed around the world in 2010, before arriving in St. Maarten on January 21, 2012. Photograph by Jean Jarrea.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/gone-with-the-wind