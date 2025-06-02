‘Good News Tuesday’: celebration of outstanding airport employees | THE DAILY HERALD

PJIAE CEO and President Michael Cleaver emphasized that employees are the heartbeat of the airport.

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport’s operating company PJIAE has launched a new internal initiative, “Good News Tuesday”, aimed at spotlighting exceptional staff members who go above and beyond in their roles.

The programme kicked off last week with its first round of honorees, whose stories will now be featured on the airport’s newly established Appreciation Wall.

“This initiative is about pausing to recognize the everyday heroes within our organization,” said PJIAE CEO and President Michael Cleaver. “Our employees are the heartbeat of this airport, and Good News Tuesday gives us a platform to honour their dedication, courage, and commitment.”

This week’s honourees are:

* Akeem, Airside Operations Department: Nominated by Deshawn York, Airside Operational Manager and Emile Levons, Director Operations Division. “Akeem, who joined us last October, recently demonstrated exceptional bravery by assisting EMTs during a medical emergency involving a passenger experiencing a seizure, an incident in which he was even bitten. His fearless and selfless actions left a lasting impact on our team.”

* Theron Tuitt – Security Officer, Security Department: Recognized for his calm professionalism and helpful nature, Theron is known for going the extra mile, whether assisting co-workers or comforting travellers. His steady presence and reliability help keep PJIAE safe and welcoming.

* Elsidro St. Jago – Security Manager, Security Department: Celebrated for his leadership and compassion, St. Jago is a guiding force within the department. His gesture of personally handing out roses to all the mothers in his team on Mother’s Day reflected the heart and humanity he brings to his role.

* Alex Dollison – HR Officer, HR Department: Nominated by Miguela Gumbs, HR Director. “Alex brings energy and empathy into everything he does. His recent contributions in supporting internal communications, organizing staff celebrations, and championing employee recognition have been nothing short of outstanding.”

Each of the featured employees has demonstrated commitment beyond their job descriptions, management stated. “They are setting an example for service and teamwork throughout the organization.”

PJIAE plans to continue Good News Tuesday as a regular feature, reinforcing a workplace culture built on recognition, respect and shared success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/good-news-tuesday-celebration-of-outstanding-airport-employees