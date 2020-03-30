Government broadens the company support package | THE DAILY HERALD

Coronavirus in the Netherlands

~ Coalition wants help for newspapers ~

THE HAGUE–The Dutch government has agreed to widen its emergency aid scheme for shops and cafés to include retail outlets that are open but have seen customer numbers plummet because of coronavirus COVID-19 and the rules on social isolation.

The ruling entitles companies to a one-off payment of 4,000 euros which they can use for operating expenses, such as paying rent on their premises. Government published a list of companies that qualify for the ruling on Friday, but many retailers were angry because sporting goods, clothing and home furnishing shops were not included.

The website for applications was down on Sunday due to technical issues. A new updated list of the sectors that can claim benefits is due to be published today, Monday.

Dutch Members of Parliament (MPs) of the four ruling parties have also requested that government come up with a package of support for local and regional newspapers, which have lost much crucial advertising income because of the crisis.

They have asked Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Media Arie Slob to give the newspapers the means to bridge the crisis financially. Slob has previously spoken about the importance of local media in providing information and monitoring local government.

Online news sites have also noted a decline in display advertising revenue, as some companies opt not to have their products advertised alongside articles mentioning COVID-19.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-broadens-the-company-support-package