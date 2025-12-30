Government honours St. Maarten-born pilot Tejwani at inaugural flight to St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten presenting a recognition to St. Maarten-born pilot Piyush Tejwani on Tuesday.

AIRPORT–St. Maarten-born pilot Piyush Tejwani was recognised on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, during a celebratory welcome water salute at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) following his inaugural flight to the island as a commercial airline pilot.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten was present for the event, along with Member of Parliament (MP) Viren Kotai, PJIA officials, two St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) representatives, and Tejwani’s father.

The recognition from government to Tejwani stated: “Congratulations and welcome home Mr. Piyush Tejwani in recognition of his inaugural flight to St. Maarten as a commercial airline pilot serving as first officer on United Airlines flight UA346 on December 30. A proud milestone for our island. An inspiration to our youth and proof that global dreams can take flight from right here at home.”

The recognition was from the Government of St. Maarten through the TEATT Ministry.

