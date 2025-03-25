Government launches comprehensive survey on gambling habits and community impact | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Government of St. Maarten has commissioned an independent research on gambling habits and their impact on the community.

IPSOS, an independent research firm, has been tasked with conducting this research on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour VSA in collaboration with the Department of Statistics STATs, it was announced in a press release on Tuesday.

“The survey is aimed at understanding the gambling habits of residents and the impact of these activities on individuals and the broader community,” the Ministry of VSA stated in the release. “This initiative is part of a larger effort to assess both the positive and negative effects of gambling on the island, ensuring that adequate support and resources are available to those who need them.”

The survey will be conducted from March 26 to April 8, 2025, and will cover a wide range of topics related to gambling, including the types of games played, frequency of participation, and any potential consequences – whether beneficial or harmful – experienced by participants. The insights gathered will help the government develop informed policies, legislation, and programmes to better serve the needs of the community.

All residents can fill in the survey in privacy at various supermarkets and at locations such as casinos and lottery booths. The survey is completely confidential. All responses will be anonymised and used solely for research purposes.

“By participating in this survey, you are helping us understand the realities of gambling on St. Maarten. Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey to ensure that all perspectives are represented. Whether you gamble frequently, occasionally, or not at all, your input is invaluable in shaping a safer and healthier future for St. Maarten,” added the Ministry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-launches-comprehensive-survey-on-gambling-habits-and-community-impact