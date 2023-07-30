Government launches revamped website | THE DAILY HERALD

A screenshot of the front page of Government’s revamped website.

PHILIPSBURG–Government will launch its new website this week, the Ministry of General Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday.

The revamped site will be launched on today, Monday. The site has been through a number of updates since it was launched in July 2010. There were updates in 2014 and 2018.

The Department of Communication DCOMM, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has been coordinating the revamping of the Government website

www.sintmaartengov.org.

“Websites have evolved beyond merely information-giving to including the increasingly, but necessary, common facility of service-giving,” the ministry said. “The revamped site will offer a modern design, and will be more service-oriented, interactive, responsive, allowing people to make appointments among other features. The site will offer the end user an improved user experience and will also be mobile friendly.”

Users will be able to view the Government website in multiple languages while additional improvements will be forthcoming such as making the site user friendly for the visually and hearing impaired.

There will also be a media section offering the end user the capability to list to SXMGOV Radio Station 107.9FM, access the Government’s YouTube channel, photo albums, and the soon-to-come SXMGOV TV Station.

“The Government of Sint Maarten continues to make progressive strides in e-governance and the website portal is one of the gateways to facilitate public access to government information and services,” the ministry added.

The revamping of the Government website is one phase of the digital enhancement in e-governance that is transforming how governments serve their citizens in the 21st century.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-launches-revamped-website