Government of Anguilla signs MOU with CCC for airport expansion business case | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Minister Haydn Hughes, Premier Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster and Ministers Kenneth Hodge and Kyle Hodge.

ANGUILLA–The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Finance have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) to complete the Business Case for the extension and development of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport.

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster and Minister of Infrastructure Haydn Hughes signed the MoU with Kimberlee Douglas, Vice President of Business Development and Sales of the CCC. The signing is subject to the commitment of Lord Ahmad, Minister for the Overseas Territories in London, to see Anguilla arrive at a place of improved access to support its tourism product and ultimately, economic advancement.

The CCC’s mandate is to assist in the development of trade between Canada and other nations. Partnering with the Government of Anguilla, this initiative is to facilitate more commercial international flights to the island.

Commenting on the signing, Hughes said, “This is a great second step in the realisation of a long held goal by the father of the nation to see a truly functional international airport in Anguilla. There is much work to be done, and looking ahead there needs to be a tandem approach to this level of growth with our local carriers, accommodation sector and public service to ensure that we are in a position to properly manage the change and mitigate inherent risks when that time comes.”

When the Business Case is completed it will have to be sent to the British government for approval before further steps can be taken.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-of-anguilla-signs-mou-with-ccc-for-airport-expansion-business-case