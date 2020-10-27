Government to hold another meeting about proposed marina at Sandy Ground | THE DAILY HERALD

Road Pond with Sandy Ground village and bay.

ANGUILLA–Government of Anguilla is currently inviting members of the public to a meeting to discuss the proposed development of a marina at Sandy Ground. The last meeting was mainly for Sandy Ground residents while the meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, is at the Teachers’ Resource Centre and is for all residents of Anguilla. Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster says that if the Environment Impact Assessment is completed with no issues then his government is prepared to go ahead with the project.

In the Definitive Agreement signed by past government with Edgewater Company there is an agreement for the developer to control the Sandy Ground harbour apart from the direct access to the jetty. The project includes a facility for 150 berths for mega yachts, 50 villas, a 60-90 room hotel, and 70 ocean estate lots and condos, all within the salt pond area.

Some of the questions and concerns raised at the last meeting, and subsequently in the newspaper, include the effect of dredging the entrance from the sea on the beach; the amount of mud that will need to be excavated and where it will be put; the effect on the residents of Sandy Ground – especially in relation to the hydrogen sulphide content and the drilling; the use of the beach by fishermen, and for boat racing and special events; the control of the harbour; the complete disruption of the village during construction; and much more.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-to-hold-another-meeting-about-proposed-marina-at-sandy-ground