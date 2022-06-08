Government to seek resolution for post given minister’s extended sick leave | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Government will be examining ways in which it can address the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) post given the extended sick leave of incumbent TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.



The minister has been on sick leave for some time and resolutions are necessary given the responsibilities of the portfolio and to keep the backup minister from being overburdened.

In response to a question on the issue during the Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday, Jacobs told reporters that Lawrence had been expected to return to work this past Monday, but she had been notified that the minister had to return to the doctor for further evaluation.

“As such, based on the extended sick leave of the minister, we will have to re-evaluate how we will move forward. The minister of [Public Health, Social Development and Labor – Ed.] VSA will continue to act in the meantime and we will determine the best way forward; and that will be shared with the general public.”

She stressed that one’s health comes first, but indicated that the issue needs to be addressed and it will be done with the coalition.

“The minister of [Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure] VROMI mentioned that today [Wednesday] – the recent passings that we’ve had … and discussions throughout the community and awareness of our health and ensuring that always comes first. We must always ensure that we respect that, but seeing the serious responsibilities of the ministry, we do not want this to continue for a very long time, and so we will be addressing ways in which this can be resolved in the best interest of all. We also don’t want our minister of VSA to be overburdened either for very long. So, as a Council of Ministers, we will have to make a decision as well as with the coalition, as to how we will be moving forward.”

She wished Lawrence much strength during his recovery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/government-to-seek-resolution-for-post-given-minister-s-extended-sick-leave