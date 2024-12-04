Government, UNICEF jointly launch Positive Parenting Support Program | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (above, back row, third right), Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sports Melissa Gumbs (above, centre right), Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams (above, back row, centre right), several government officials and civil servants, programme stakeholders, community leaders and parenting advocates came together on Friday in support of the Positive Parenting Support Program.

PHILIPSBURG–A transformative initiative designed to strengthen family bonds and enhance child development was officially launched last Friday. The Positive Parenting Support Program (PPSP), a collaborative effort of the government of St. Maarten and UNICEF Netherlands, was celebrated in an event attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and programme advocates.

Amid the formalities, one parent’s testimony captured the essence of the programme: “There are a lot of things that parents are going through that people don’t know about. It breaks you apart. This programme did a lot for me, and I am grateful for it. Thanks to the PPSP, I feel better and have a much better relationship with my daughter.”

The launch event reflected years of collaboration and commitment to improving family well-being in St. Maarten. Key figures, including Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs, and Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, were present alongside programme stakeholders, civil servants and parenting advocates.

Suzette Moses-Burton, Child Rights Advocate with UNICEF Netherlands, opened the evening with a message of hope: “The PPSP embodies a collective vision of strengthening families to ensure a brighter future for the children of St. Maarten. This moment is the result of hard work, dedication, and the shared goal of empowering parents.”

The PPSP provides a tailored approach to family support, focusing on cultural relevance and practical strategies to foster resilience and reduce violence in homes. Soraya Agard-Lake, Head of the St. Maarten Department of Youth, described the programme as transformative: “This initiative offers parents the tools they need to create healthier family dynamics. It’s about addressing the unique challenges parents face and providing sustainable, meaningful support.”

The evening highlighted the government’s commitment to the programme, with newly-appointed Minister Melissa Gumbs declaring: “Today is not just a launch – it is a call to action. As a community, we must commit to the success of the PPSP. By working together, we can build a culture where every parent feels empowered, and every child feels safe and valued.”

Programme architect Olga Mussington-Service, Head of the Student Support Services Division (SSSD), provided an overview of the PPSP’s development and curriculum. The programme comprises six core units designed to address various parenting challenges. These include self-care and stress management, effective communication, setting boundaries, and promoting non-violent methods of guidance.

“The curriculum aims to break cycles of violence, foster emotional intelligence and build positive home environments,” Mussington-Service explained.

The evening also showcased powerful testimonials from parents who have already benefited from the PPSP. One single mother of three shared her journey from homelessness and despair to hope and connection: “When I was asked to follow the parenting workshop I said, ‘Yes,’ right away. It has helped me find a community of other parents, and I notice myself being more joyful, which makes me a better parent.”

Another participant highlighted the value of shared experiences: “Sharing my feelings and concerns with other parents without fear was wonderful. If there is another workshop, I am there!”

Courtney Wilson and her team at Judicial and Institutional Services (J&IS) have been instrumental in implementing the programme. Last year, 58 facilitators and 18 master trainers were certified to ensure the programme’s sustainability.

J&IS Director Cynthia Filemon announced plans to submit a proposal for 12 months of PPSP support in 2025 to bridge the programme toward institutionalisation.

The importance of sustainability resonated with attendees. Many pledged their support, including Minister Gumbs, who affirmed: “The PPSP will not just be a project – it will be a movement toward stronger families and brighter futures for all.”

Colleen Wint-Bond, representing Parenting Partners Caribbean and University of the West Indies Global Campus, closed the evening by acknowledging the collaborative effort behind the programme. The PPSP was developed with technical support from UNICEF Netherlands and the Caribbean Child Development Centre (CCDC), financed by the government of the Netherlands through the St. Maarten Trust Fund and administered by the World Bank.

The event concluded with a networking session, allowing participants to exchange ideas and forge partnerships. Discussions focused on expanding the programme’s reach and ensuring accessibility for all families in St. Maarten.

Shermina Powell-Richardson, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, summarised the evening’s sentiment: “The PPSP represents a vital initiative for fostering positive family environments and supporting child development. With continued collaboration, the programme is poised to make a lasting impact.”

