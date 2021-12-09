Governments sign ‘13+’ cooperation agreement | THE DAILY HERALD

From left, above: Orlando Wilson (public entity Saba), Abigail Norville (Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport) and Carsten Herstel (Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment); middle: Hanneke Sint (Ministry of Justice and Security), Henk Brons (Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations) and Margrite Kalverboer (Children’s Ombudsman); bottom: Marjan Hammersma (Ministry of Education, Culture and Science), Nina Den Heyer (public entity Bonaire) and Alida Francis (public entity St. Eustatius).

CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS–The public entities in the Caribbean Netherlands and five departments of the Central Government signed the cooperation agreement 13+ on Wednesday, December 8.

The signing means that the various governmental parties agree to further cooperate when it comes to young people ages 13-23 in the Caribbean Netherlands. With cooperation on important themes for youth, the partners want to optimally support the development of adolescents and young adults of the three Caribbean islands.

The parties will cooperate on housing for teenagers and young adults, leisure and development activities, poverty alleviation, youth participation, domestic violence, child abuse, education and employment.

The collaboration between the public entities and the Central Government came about as a result of the findings from the research report “It doesn’t matter where your cradle stood” by the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman. In this report, the ombudsmen wrote that it is important to make policy in which all different organisations are involved.

Children’s Ombudsman Margrite Kalverboer said about the cooperation agreement 13+, “To really improve the perspective of children and young people, integrated work is a precondition. This cooperation is a wonderful example that also deserves to be followed in other places in our Kingdom.”

Alongside the public entities of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, the following Central Government Ministries signed the cooperation agreement 13+: the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment; the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations; the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science; the Ministry of Justice and Security; and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport.

