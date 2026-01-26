Governor and Premier in St Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Julia Crouch and Premier Cora Richardson Hodge at the meeting

ANGUILLA–On Wednesday January 21Governor Julia Crouch attended the New Year’s Greetings Ceremony hosted by Cyrille Le Vely, Prefet of Saint-Barthelemy and Saint Martin.

While in St Martin, the Governor joined a ministerial delegation led by the Premier Cora Richardson Hodge to meet with supermarket representatives and a shipping company. Discussions focused on diversifying food imports into Anguilla and strengthening food supply resilience.

