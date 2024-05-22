Governor Baly ratifies dissolution decree, to start consultations on feasibility of new govt. formation | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Proposed election date July 18 ~

PHILIPSBURG — Governor Ajamu Baly has ratified the draft decree to dissolve the Parliament of St Maarten and has begun consultations to establish the feasibility for the formation of a new government.

The consultations began on May 21, Baly said in a press release on Tuesday. He said in the press release that on May 20, Member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Maingrette (NOW) had withdrawn his support from the URSM/PFP/DP/NOW coalition government and subsequently declared himself an independent member of parliament.

Baly discussed the situation that same day and convened a meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Dr. Luc Mercelina, who said he had come to the conclusion that the government had lost its majority support in Parliament and informed the governor of the government’s intention to dissolve Parliament and hold snap elections.

Governor Baly also received from Maingrette a governing accord dated May 20 regarding an agreement in principle on the formation of the next government of St. Maarten. The accord had been signed by eight MPs: the members of the NA and UP factions currently in Parliament and independent MP Maingrette.

A copy of the governing accord has been forwarded to the chairperson of Parliament, the government of St. Maarten and the political leaders of the URSM, PFP, DP and NOW parties for their information.

On May 21, Mercelina presented a draft national decree dissolving parliament as of August 2024, with elections set to take place on July 18. He also made the portfolios of the ministers, the minister plenipotentiary and the deputy minister plenipotentiary available.

Governor Baly, after review, ratified the draft dissolution decree in keeping with the constitution and took the resignation request into consideration. He called on the ministers, the minister plenipotentiary and the deputy minister plenipotentiary to continue their duties in the interest of St. Maarten and to continue working with him until a decision has been taken concerning their request for resignation.

Baly decided, considering the political developments, to start consultations to establish the feasibility of the formation of a next government.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/governor-baly-ratifies-dissolution-decree-to-start-consultations-on-feasibility-of-new-govt-formation